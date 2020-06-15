Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $99.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $272,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares valued at $543,788. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

