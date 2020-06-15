Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.46% of Olympic Steel worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Stovsky purchased 5,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. 18.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

