Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $520,000 Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,391,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 108,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE:AZZ opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.41. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.