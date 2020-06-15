Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,700 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tennant by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tennant by 54.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $62.81 on Monday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. Tennant’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. Sidoti cut their target price on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

