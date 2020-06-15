Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 5,400 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

GNRC opened at $105.44 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

