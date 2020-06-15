Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Protective Insurance worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 17.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTVCB opened at $14.58 on Monday. Protective Insurance Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th.

Several analysts recently commented on PTVCB shares. ValuEngine lowered Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

