Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $81,640,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $39,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after buying an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $80.20 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,772. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

