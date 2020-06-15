Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,234,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Antero Resources worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NYSE AR opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

