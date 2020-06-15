Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. CNB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCNE shares. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer acquired 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,524 shares of company stock worth $106,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.