Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 14,700 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 211.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $37.31 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

