-$0.02 EPS Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). HighPoint Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%.

HPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.20. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

