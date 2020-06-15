Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,996,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 105,682 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 970,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4,700.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 751,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,040,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,199,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

