Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,996,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 105,682 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 970,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4,700.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 751,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,040,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,199,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $543,000 Position in Emcor Group Inc
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $543,000 Position in Emcor Group Inc
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in J2 Global Inc
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in J2 Global Inc
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in SYNNEX Co.
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in SYNNEX Co.
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc.
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc.
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $520,000 Position in AZZ Inc
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $520,000 Position in AZZ Inc
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,700 Tennant
Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,700 Tennant


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report