Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.30). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 240.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $16.79.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

