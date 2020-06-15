Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

