Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.20 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

