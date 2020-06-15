Head to Head Analysis: Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and AngioDynamics (OTCMKTS:ANGO)

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

This table compares Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -561.96% N/A -79.09% AngioDynamics 16.27% 2.49% 2.05%

This table compares Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million 13.60 -$8.88 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $359.48 million 1.03 $61.34 million $0.83 11.81

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.46%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.