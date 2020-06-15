Head to Head Review: WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) vs. Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and Eutelsat Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR $42.64 billion 0.42 $1.29 billion N/A N/A Eutelsat Communications $1.48 billion 1.74 $382.55 million $1.65 6.75

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications.

Risk and Volatility

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 3.03% 7.26% 2.74% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR and Eutelsat Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eutelsat Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eutelsat Communications has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.69%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR beats Eutelsat Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WILMAR INTL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Europe, Ghana, Nigeria, Vietnam, India, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 230,409 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in processing, merchandising, branding, and distributing palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseed products, such as soybean, rapeseed, groundnut, sunflower seed, sesame seed, cottonseed, corn, and rice bran oil products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, corn gluten meal and starch, corn germ meal, wheat starch, and bran and pollard. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distributing white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups, as well as molasses; the generation and sale of electricity; the manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; and the distribution of chemicals, as well as in ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It also provides broadband services that include consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat, HOTBIRD, KA-SAT, FRANSAT, Eutelsat Broadband, Tooway, IP Easy, and NewsSpotter brands. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit that provided capacity to international telecommunications operators and broadcasting companies for television and radio broadcasting services, as well as for business telecommunications services, multimedia applications, and messaging and positioning services. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

