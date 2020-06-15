Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) versus Citizens Financial Group (NASDAQ:CFG) Financial Contrast

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $35.85, indicating a potential upside of 38.85%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Volatility and Risk

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY 25.06% 10.71% 1.40% Citizens Financial Group 17.23% 6.89% 0.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and Citizens Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY $355.89 million 1.89 $91.70 million N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 1.37 $1.79 billion $3.84 6.72

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, and multi-family loans, as well as equipment financing; construction and land development loans; Internet and correspondent lending; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and dealer floor plan, consumer indirect automobile, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 45 full-service banking centers, including 32 banking centers in Kentucky; 7 banking centers in Florida; 3 banking centers in Indiana; 2 banking centers and 1 loan production office in Tennessee; and 1 banking center in Ohio. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

