The Shyft Group (SHYF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Shyft Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Shyft Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group Competitors 1000 2170 2229 146 2.27

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 20.27%. Given The Shyft Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million -$12.57 million 12.80 The Shyft Group Competitors $61.03 billion $2.14 billion 1.16

The Shyft Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. The Shyft Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 21.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group’s peers have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40% The Shyft Group Competitors -61.17% -28.83% -0.50%

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

