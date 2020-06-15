Analyzing Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and MVC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

MVC Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.20%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital -105.03% 5.83% 3.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and MVC Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 3.87 $16.32 million $0.65 10.25

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust was formed on April 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.