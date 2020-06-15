Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) vs. Live Current Media (NYSE:LIVC) Head to Head Survey

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alliance Data Systems and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 9 7 0 2.35 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $92.71, indicating a potential upside of 77.99%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 3.41% 40.98% 2.48% Live Current Media N/A 97.57% 79.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Live Current Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.44 $278.00 million $16.39 3.18 Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Live Current Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.