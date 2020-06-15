Westell Technologies (WSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WSTL stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Westell Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

