Financial Comparison: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) & NASDAQ:MYSZ (OTCMKTS:MYSZ)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FalconStor Software and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -15.41% -0.87% -2.36% NASDAQ:MYSZ -7,341.10% -278.35% -150.48%

Volatility and Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASDAQ:MYSZ has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FalconStor Software and NASDAQ:MYSZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $16.54 million 1.74 -$1.75 million N/A N/A NASDAQ:MYSZ $60,000.00 129.89 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has higher revenue and earnings than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats NASDAQ:MYSZ on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

