Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IVR opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $796.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVR. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

