BeyondAirInc . (XAIR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Jun 15th, 2020

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd. Analysts expect BeyondAirInc . to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

