Head to Head Comparison: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 7.98 $305.57 million $2.46 10.10 City Office REIT $156.30 million 3.05 $1.80 million $1.17 8.56

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 23.36% 8.48% 2.02% City Office REIT 2.33% 1.01% 0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats City Office REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

