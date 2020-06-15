Contrasting Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 2.26 $80.59 million $0.04 208.25 Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 4.40 $3.97 billion $0.51 47.20

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 5 3 0 2.10 Barrick Gold 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus price target of $10.97, indicating a potential upside of 31.68%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $17.95, indicating a potential downside of 25.43%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 13.83% 1.15% 0.85% Barrick Gold 41.16% 5.23% 3.32%

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Eldorado Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

