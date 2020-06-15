Head to Head Review: ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) versus Thermon Group (OTCMKTS:THR)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITM Power and Thermon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thermon Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Thermon Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Thermon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thermon Group is more favorable than ITM Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITM Power and Thermon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.99 million 215.29 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Thermon Group $383.49 million 1.22 $11.94 million $0.75 18.99

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than ITM Power.

Volatility & Risk

ITM Power has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Thermon Group 3.11% 6.80% 3.73%

Summary

Thermon Group beats ITM Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, and controlling tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

