Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) to Hold

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

XERS stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.82% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,100.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.