Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Hold

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $420.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 110,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

