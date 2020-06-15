Worldline’s (WWLNF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. Worldline has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.