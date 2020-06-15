Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of WSBF opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $378.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.