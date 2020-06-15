WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

