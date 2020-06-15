Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

WOR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Worthington Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

