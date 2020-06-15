Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Sell

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 602.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.