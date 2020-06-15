Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

VCTR stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,477,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 780,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,111 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 553,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.