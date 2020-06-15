Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

