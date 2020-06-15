Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Sell

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

