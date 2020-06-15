SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

