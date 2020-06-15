Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Dawson James assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 239,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 151,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.