Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $67.69 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $1,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 286,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

