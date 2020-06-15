Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

