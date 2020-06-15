Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

