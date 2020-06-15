Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.99.

SENS opened at $0.41 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 93,888 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

