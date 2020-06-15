Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Sell

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

SEAS stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

