The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns Media Impact Score of -2.60

News headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.90) on Monday. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.33.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.