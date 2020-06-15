Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.00. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

