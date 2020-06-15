Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -3.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Ryanair’s analysis:

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Ryanair stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

