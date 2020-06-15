Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Adobe’s score:

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $406.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $411.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.07.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.