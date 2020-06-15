Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.80

News coverage about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a coverage optimism score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

WBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

